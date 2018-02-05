Samsung heir Lee says spent year in jail on self-reflection

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee said on Monday he spent his year in jail on “precious” self-reflection and promised to show a better side in future, after a high court suspended his jail sentence in a corruption scandal and set him free.

“Again, I feel sorry to everyone for not showing my best side. And it has been a really precious time for a year reflecting on myself,” Lee told reporters at a detention centre. (Reporting by Haejin Choi, Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)