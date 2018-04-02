Sandhar Technologies shares rise over 5 percent on debut

(Reuters) - Shares of India’s Sandhar Technologies Ltd rose over 5 percent in their market debut on Monday following a warm response to the automotive parts maker’s 5.12 billion rupees ($78.64 million) initial public offering.

Sandhar Technologies’s shares were trading at 343 rupees at 0430 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 332 rupees.

The IPO was subscribed more than six times on the last day of the sale last month.

($1 = 65.1100 Indian rupees)