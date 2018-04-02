FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 2, 2018 / 5:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sandhar Technologies shares rise over 5 percent on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of India’s Sandhar Technologies Ltd rose over 5 percent in their market debut on Monday following a warm response to the automotive parts maker’s 5.12 billion rupees ($78.64 million) initial public offering.

Sandhar Technologies’s shares were trading at 343 rupees at 0430 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 332 rupees.

The IPO was subscribed more than six times on the last day of the sale last month.

($1 = 65.1100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.