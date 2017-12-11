FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SandRidge to make some internal records available for Icahn
#Financials
December 11, 2017 / 11:50 AM / Updated a day ago

SandRidge to make some internal records available for Icahn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said on Monday it would make some company records available to Carl Icahn, a week after the activist investor asked the oil and gas producer to release internal documents on its proposed acquisition of a rival.

Icahn, who opposes SandRidge’s $746 million proposal for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, wants to investigate deliberations involving the deal and other matters including executive compensation at SandRidge.

SandRidge did not say what documents it would make available to the billionaire investor, who has called the Bonanza Creek deal “value-destroying.”

Icahn, with a 13.5 percent stake, is SandRidge’s top shareholder. Other shareholders with substantial stakes in SandRidge including Fir Tree Partners and Susquehanna Advisors have also come out against the purchase.

Oklahoma City-based SandRidge has said its cash-and-stock offer for Bonanza Creek would expand its presence in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
