Sanofi says no reported deaths in Philippines related to dengue vaccine
December 4, 2017 / 3:04 AM / a day ago

Sanofi says no reported deaths in Philippines related to dengue vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - There have been no reported deaths in the Philippines related to a suspended dengue vaccine made by Sanofi, an official from the pharmaceutical company said on Monday.

“As far as we know, as far as we are made aware, there are no reported deaths that are related to dengue vaccination,” Ruby Dizon, medical director at Sanofi Pasteur, told reporters.

“Of course, rest assured, monitoring is continuing, we are working with the Department of Health (DOH), in collaboration, to make sure this is maintained.”

Last year, more than 730,000 children in the Philippines aged 9 and above received one dose of the vaccine, Dengvaxia.

The office of the Philippine president on Sunday vowed to hold accountable those responsible for a suspended dengue immunisation programme that it said put thousands of lives at risk. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Neil Jerome Morales)

