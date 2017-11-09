FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi strikes licence deal with Principia Biopharma on multiple sclerosis
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 12:02 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Sanofi strikes licence deal with Principia Biopharma on multiple sclerosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sanofi will develop and sell an oral treatment candidate for multiple sclerosis owned by U.S firm Principia Biopharma in a licensing agreement that could total $765 million, the French drugmaker said on Thursday.

Under the terms of the deal, Principia will grant Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialise PRN2246, a drug currently in phase 1 clinical trial.

“Sanofi will pay Principia a $40 million upfront payment, future milestone payments that could total $765 million and royalties on product sales,” the companies said in a statement.

Sanofi, which currently sells two drugs dealing with multiple sclerosis - an area where it is keen to grow - also said PRN2246 had the potential to address other central nervous system diseases. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

