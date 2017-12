PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Wednesday it saw its pipeline of new drugs supporting growth in the long term, and plans to file 9 regulatory applications over the next 18 months.

The French drugmaker is holding an investor day to discuss its research and development strategy as it attempts to overcome fallout from a safety row in the Philippines over its dengue vaccine. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough)