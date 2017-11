MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Banco Santander plans to lay off more than 2,000 employees due to the integration of Banco Popular, which it acquired in June, a union official said on Wednesday.

The official said the Comisiones Obreras union, one of Santander’s largest, wanted the bank to find jobs for 575 of the employees at the company’s other units.

Representatives for Santander were not immediately available to comment.