March 8, 2018 / 1:30 PM / in a day

South Africa's Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-run power utility Eskom said on Thursday it would launch its own probe into a contract with German software maker SAP which has ensnared the company in a wider graft scandal.

SAP logo at SAP headquarters in Walldorf, Germany, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

SAP said on Thursday it had found compliance breaches and “indications of misconduct” in public sector deals in South Africa involving the Guptas, friends of former president Jacob Zuma accused of corruption.

Both Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock

