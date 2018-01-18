FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 1:07 PM / 2 days ago

INTERVIEW-Scandinavian airline SAS sees Airbus jet order this Spring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS is in talks with Airbus about buying A320neo jets for its short-haul fleet and expects to agree a deal this spring after ending negotiations with rival planemaker Boeing , its finance chief said.

Goran Jansson also told Reuters in an interview that SAS was in talks with Japanese investors about a so-called Japanese operating lease with call option (JOLCO) to fund the planes.

JOLCO is a niche aircraft financing structure already used by SAS where an airline leases planes from a Japanese investor and has a buyout option.

Jansson said in December that SAS needed to invest in 40-50 new aircraft, in addition to planes already on order, and was looking into how to finance that.

SAS is in the midst of renewing an elderly and fuel-intensive fleet in the face of cut-price competition from the likes of Norwegian Air Shuttle and Ryanair.

$1 = 8.0277 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Mark Potter

