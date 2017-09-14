SAS agrees wage deal with Norway pilots, ending strike

OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS has agreed to a new three-year wage deal with pilots at its Norwegian unit, ending a strike that had threatened to paralyse a large part of the carrier’s network, the company said on Thursday.

“We are pleased that we have now reached new agreements, and that we thereby have avoided a strike that would affect our customers,” Eivind Bjurstroem, head of negotiations on behalf of SAS, said.

The agreements with the two Norwegian pilot associations NSF and SNF were in line with the agreements recently signed with the Swedish and Danish pilot associations, the company added.

Two pilots went on strike when the negotiations broke down on Monday, and as many as 559 were schedule to strike from Thursday unless a deal was found, trade unions had warned. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis)