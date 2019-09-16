Germany: We're analysing who is behind Saudi oil attack

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that Germany was working with its partners to find out who carried out the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, adding the incidents posed a danger of the situation escalating further.

“At the moment we’re analysing, along with our partners, who is responsible for this attack and how it could happen,” Maas told a news conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States was “locked and loaded” for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, after a senior official in his administration said Iran was to blame.