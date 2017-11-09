FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says will provide Saudi Aramco with credit guarantees
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
When love turns a slum into haven
When love turns a slum into haven
November 9, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Britain says will provide Saudi Aramco with credit guarantees

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Thursday it will provide Saudi Aramco with $2 billion in credit guarantees so that the Saudi energy giant can buy goods and services from Britain more easily.

“This builds on previous support for UK exports as part of Saudi Aramco joint venture projects,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The Financial Times earlier reported the British plan which coincided with efforts by Britain to persuade the state Saudi energy company to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange in an initial public offering.

A spokesman for Britain’s finance ministry said the credit guarantees were not part of the attempt to secure the IPO. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)

