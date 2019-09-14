IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, U.S., August 21, 2019. Picture taken August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency said on Saturday it is closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia following drone attacks on oil production facilities in the country.

The international energy watchdog said that the global oil markets are for now “well supplied with ample commercial stocks.”

“We are in contact with Saudi authorities as well as major producer and consumer nations,” the IEA said in a statement.

The IEA did not mention plans to release emergency oil stocks.