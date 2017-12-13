Saudi Aramco seeks IPO bookrunners, global coordinators -sources

LONDON/DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE is seeking proposals from bankers before the end of the year for roles of bookrunners and global coordinators for its initial public offering (IPO) planned for 2018, two sources close to the matter said.

The plan to float about 5 percent of Aramco is a centrepiece of Vision 2030, a programme to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil that is championed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Saudi Aramco could not be immediately reached for a comment.