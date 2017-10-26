NYSE chief says has not given up on Aramco IPO listing

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The head of the New York Stock Exchange said on Thursday he had not given up on the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco and that he was in dialogue with the kingdom’s authorities about the process.

Asked by a reporter whether he had given up, NYSE Group President Thomas Farley replied: “No.”

At an investment conference in Riyadh he said the NYSE was talking to Saudi authorities about it but declined to elaborate.

The IPO is planned for next year on the Saudi exchange. The kingdom also wants to list it internationally but has not announced the location yet. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Jason Neely)