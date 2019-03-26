Saudi Aramco, Mcdermott sign deal for new oil services facility

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco signed a land lease agreement with McDermott Arabia Company on Tuesday to establish an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation facility in the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.

A joint press release said that Aramco signed the lease with McDermott Arabia, a subsidiary of McDermott International Inc, to establish a fabrication facility that will be used for large scale fabrication of offshore platforms and onshore/offshore modules.

Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Ahmad Al Sa’adi said the facility would serve as a major engineering, procurement, construction, and installation hub not only the Kingdom, but for the GCC region.