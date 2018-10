Saudi Aramco agrees to invest in Pakistan's new oil refinery: Al-Arabiya TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has agreed in principle to invest in an oil refinery in Pakistan, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Thursday, without providing further details.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

State-owned Pakistan State Oil will partner with Saudi state oil giant Aramco in a new oil refinery in Pakistan’s Chinese-funded deep-water port of Gwadar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told reporters earlier in Islamabad.