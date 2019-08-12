Money News
August 12, 2019 / 1:54 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco says in early talks over Reliance stake

1 Min Read

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has signed a letter of intent with Reliance to potentially buy a stake in its refining and petrochemicals business but talks are at “a very early stage”, a senior Aramco executive said on Monday.

“This is very, very early stages of the deal that would allow us to conduct required due diligence going forward,” Khalid al-Dabbagh, senior vice president of finance, told an analyst call after the company reported first half results.

Reporting by Hadeel al-Sayegh and Rania El Gamal; editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below