August 12, 2019 / 6:58 AM / in an hour

Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% to $47 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

By comparison, Apple Inc, the world’s most profitable listed company, made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Susan Fenton

