April 5, 2020 / 7:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi Aramco appoints Mark Weinberger to board of directors

Mark Weinberger, Global Chairman and CEO, EY, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has appointed Mark Weinberger to its board of directors as an independent board member, replacing Andrew Gould, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Weinberger was the global Chairman and CEO of EY (previously known as Ernst & Young) from 2013 to 2019.

He currently serves as a director on the boards of Johnson & Johnson and Metlife as well as being a member on several boards of trustees, including the United States Council for International Business (USCIB).

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Mark Potter

