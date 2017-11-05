FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Billionaire Saudi prince Alwaleed detained in probe -official
November 5, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 2 days ago

Billionaire Saudi prince Alwaleed detained in probe -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, is among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body, a senior Saudi official told Reuters on Sunday.

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal leaves the High Court in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

Also detained and under investigation is former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, said the official, who declined to be identified under briefing rules. Neither man could be reached immediately for comment.

King Salman announced late on Saturday the creation of a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said had detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
