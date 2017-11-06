FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments
#Middle East & North Africa
November 6, 2017 / 3:56 AM / a day ago

Factbox: Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia embarked on an anti-corruption purge on Sunday involving the arrest of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal attends a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed/File Photo

Eleven princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers were detained, two senior officials told Reuters.

Prince Alwaleed is a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding Co .

The following is a list of entities in which he has holdings either through personal investment or via Kingdom Holding:

Financial Services

- Banque Saudi Fransi: 16.19 percent

- Citigroup, *ownership percentage not known

Technology

- Apple Inc , 5 percent

- Careem

- Lyft

- Motorola Solutions Inc

- Twitter Inc : 4.9 percent

Consumer and retail

- EBay Inc

- Fashion Village Trading Company

- Jingdong (JD.com): 2.2 percent

- Saks Incorporated

- Savola Group Company

Publishing

- Time Warner Inc

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : 4.98 percent

- News Corp : 1 percent

Entertainment

- Euro Disney

Petrochemicals

- National Industrialisation Company: 6.23 percent

Aviation

- Parent company of Flynas: 34.08 percent

Education

- Kingdom Schools

Healthcare

- Medical Services Projects Company

Private equity

- Kingdom Africa Management

Hotel Real Estate

- Four Seasons, George V Hotel, Paris

- The Plaza, New York

- Savoy Hotel, London

Hotel Management Companies

- Fairmont Raffles Holding International

- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

- IFA Hotels and Resorts Co

- Kingdom Hotel Investments

- Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts

Real Estate

- Ballast Nedam

- Canary Wharf (Songbird Estates)

- Jeddah Economic Company

- Kingdom Centre

- Kingdom City

- Kingdom Riyadh Land

Source: Kingdom Holding website, Tadawul website, Reuters, Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom and Chris Prentice in New York; editing by Jason Neely and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
