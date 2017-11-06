Saudi Attorney General says detained individuals have been questioned

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General said on Monday detailed questioning of individuals detained on the back of an anti-corruption probe had taken place and “a great deal of evidence” had already been gathered.

Dozens of people including royals, ministers and businessmen have been detained in an investigation by a new anti-corruption body headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Yesterday does not represent the start, but the completion of Phase One of our anti-corruption push,” a statement by Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said.

The investigations were done in a discreet manner, the statement said, “in order to preserve the integrity of the legal proceedings and ensure there was no flight from justice.” (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Tom Arnold; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)