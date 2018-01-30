FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 30, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated a day ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-RPT-Saudi says settlement in anti-corruption crackdown valued at $106 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(corrects the number of those still in custody to 56 from 65, after office amended its statement)

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said on Tuesday that anti-corruption settlements have generated an estimated 400 billion riyal ($106.7 billion), according to a statement issued by the government’s information office.

Mojeb also said that the settlement represented various types of assets, including real estate, commercial entities, securities, cash and other assets.

He said the total number of subpoenaed individuals reached 381, and 56 remained in custody. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.