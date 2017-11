DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank sought to reassure the business community on Tuesday that a sweeping anti-corruption investigation would not hurt the economy, saying companies and banks could operate as normal.

The central bank is freezing personal bank accounts of suspects pending court rulings on their cases, but it is not suspending operations of their companies, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)