UAE asks banks for information on 19 Saudis' accounts

ABU DHABI/DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank and securities regulator have asked banks and finance companies in the UAE to provide information on the accounts of 19 Saudi citizens, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The 19 include some people which Saudi authorities have said are being held in a sweeping corruption investigation. One of those is Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of international investment firm Kingdom Holding.

The regulators’ request was contained in a circular sent earlier this week and banks have responded, the banking sources said, adding that banks had not been asked to freeze the accounts. Officials at the regulatory agencies were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia)