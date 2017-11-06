FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi foreign minister denies Lebanon's Hariri being detained
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 8:02 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Saudi foreign minister denies Lebanon's Hariri being detained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir dismissed as “nonsense” on Monday allegations that the kingdom had forced Lebanon’s prime minister to resign, blaming militant group Hezbollah for the country’s political crisis.

People walk next to a poster depicting Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned from his post, along a street in the mainly Sunni Beirut neighbourhood of Tariq al-Jadideh in Beirut, Lebanon November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

“Hezbollah did by its actions. Hezbollah did by hijacking the political system in Lebanon. Hezbollah did it by threatening political leaders,” Jubeir said in an interview with CNN.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri quit in a surprise broadcast from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, plunging the coalition government into political uncertainty.

Jubeir said Hariri was free to leave the kingdom at any time.

Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.