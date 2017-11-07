FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. urges Saudis to conduct corruption prosecutions in transparent manner
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 7, 2017 / 9:08 PM / in 13 hours

U.S. urges Saudis to conduct corruption prosecutions in transparent manner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had urged Saudi Arabia to carry out any prosecution of officials detained in a sweeping crackdown on corruption in a “fair and transparent” manner.

“We continue to encourage Saudi authorities to pursue the prosecution of people they believe to have been corrupt officials, we expect them to do it in a fair and transparent manner,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing.

Nauert said the United States had received assurances from the Saudi government that it would do so, but another U.S. official later told reporters that she had misspoken and that they had no such assurances that they could discuss in public.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.