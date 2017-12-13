FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia advisory council approves draft bankruptcy law
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 13, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a day ago

Saudi Arabia advisory council approves draft bankruptcy law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council, a top advisory body to the government, has approved a draft bankruptcy law in a step towards modernising the economy and boosting growth in the private sector, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The draft law, consisting of 231 articles in 17 chapters, regulates bankruptcy procedures such as settlements and liquidation, for individuals as well as local and foreign companies, the statement said.

It did not say when the law would be approved by the cabinet and promulgated, but Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi said in September that it was expected to take effect by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Under current legislation there is no easy way to wind up the activities of indebted companies in Saudi Arabia, so the new law could help with government plans to restructure the economy and make it more attractive to foreign investors.

The government is also working on new laws covering commercial mortgages and commercial franchising, it said.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Matthe Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.