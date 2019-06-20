British government to seek appeal after Saudi arms ruling

People react outside the Court of Appeal after the results in the court case regarding the judgment of a legal battle by campaigners to challenge the UK government’s decision to grant licences for the export of arms to Saudi Arabia in London, Britain June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will to seek permission to appeal after a court ruled its approach to Saudi arms export licences was unlawful, the Department for Trade said on Thursday.

“This judgement is not about whether the decisions themselves were right or wrong, but whether the process in reaching those decisions was correct,” a spokeswoman for the department said in a statement.

“We disagree with the judgment and will be seeking permission to appeal.”