FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi central bank chief says no plans to change exchange rate policy
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 4:43 PM / a day ago

Saudi central bank chief says no plans to change exchange rate policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said on Tuesday there is no intention to change the country’s exchange rate policy, which pegs the riyal to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey also said Saudi Arabia had plenty of tools to deal with a U.S. interest rate increase.

The tools he mentioned included the central bank’s lending window, its reserves, and its open market operations.

Kholifey was speaking at a press conference in Riyadh following the announcement of Saudi Arabia’s 2018 budget. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal & Katie Paul, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.