Amid Saudi Arabia dispute, Canada says will always defend human rights

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, referring to a decision by Saudi Arabia to expel Canada’s ambassador, on Monday said her government would always defend human rights.

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim

“Let me be very clear ... Canada will always stand up for human rights in Canada and around the world, and women’s rights are human rights,” Freeland told a conference in Vancouver.

Saudi Arabia acted after Ottawa urged it to free arrested civil society activists, including a prominent female campaigner.