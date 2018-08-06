FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia would not tolerate outside interference in its affairs: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Monday criticised Canada’s calls to free arrested civil society activists as a position built on “misleading” information, and said his country would not tolerate any interference in its own affairs.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir attends a news conference at a China Arab forum in Beijing, China, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other states and it won’t accept any attempt to interfere in our internal affairs,” Jubeir said in remarks on his Twitter account. “We deal with that with all firmness.”

Describing Canada’s position was puzzling, he said that those held in Saudi Arabia were “subject to Saudi legal laws that guarantees their rights”.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams

