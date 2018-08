Saudi-Canada dispute will not affect oil supplies: Saudi minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada will not affect state oil firm Aramco’s clients in Canada, the country’s energy minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Saudi oil supplies are not subject to political considerations, Khalid al-Falih said in remarks quoted by Saudi Arabia’s state press agency early on Thursday.

Riyadh on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador. It also ended state-backed educational and medical programs in a dispute that was sparked by Canada demanding the release of jailed rights activists.