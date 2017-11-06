Two more Saudi firms say board members reported detained

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Two more Saudi Arabian companies said on Monday they were operating normally after local media reported that members of their boards had been detained in a sweeping anti-corruption probe.

In a brief statement, Saudi Aseer Trading, Tourism and Manufacturing said two board members had been reported held, though it did not name them or confirm they were being detained by authorities.

Saudi media reported earlier that the company’s chairman Abdullah Saleh Kamel had been detained. Saudi officials told Reuters that another Aseer board member, former Saudi Arabian Airlines director-general Khalid al-Mulheim, was being held.

Meanwhile Red Sea International, a builder of housing, said its business was continuing despite media reports that its chairman Amr al-Dabbagh had been detained.

Saudi officials told Reuters that Dabbagh, a former governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, was being held.

Saudi royals, ministers and businessmen are among those held in the biggest anti-corruption purge of the kingdom’s affluent elite in its modern history.

The arrests are the latest in a series of dramatic steps by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to assert Saudi influence internationally and centralise his own power within a hereditary ruling system at home.

Among other detained businessmen are Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of investment firm Kingdom Holding. Al Tayyar Travel said on Monday that it was continuing to operate after local media reported its founder Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar was being held. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Adrian Croft)