Palestinian billionaire Masri tells Reuters Saudis "gave him all respect"
December 17, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 3 days ago

Palestinian billionaire Masri tells Reuters Saudis "gave him all respect"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Palestinian billionaire and Jordan’s most influential businessman said on Sunday, after he was released from several days of detention in Saudi Arabia, that he was given “all respect by” the authorities and would be coming back to Jordan after finishing business meetings this week.

“All is well and am happy (to be released) and I was given all respect by everyone here,” Sabih al Masri, a Saudi citizen of Palestinian origin, told Reuters from his home in Riyadh

Masri, the chairman of Amman-based Arab Bank, and the most influential businessman in Jordan and in the Palestinian territories, was detained last Tuesday hours before he was planning to leave after he chaired meetings of companies he owns, sources said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Larry King)

