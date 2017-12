RIYADH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered that local defence industry production should be a priority, the head of the Saudi Public Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

Yasir al-Rumayyan was speaking at a news conference in Riyadh. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Katie Paul; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)