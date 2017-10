RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector of the economy is still healthy and the private sector will contine to grow, stimulated by reforms, the Saudi central bank governor said.

The governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), Ahmed al-Kholifey, was speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)