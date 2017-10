RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund aims to increase its assets under management (AUM) to 1.5 trillion riyals ($400 billion) by 2020, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fund, which will receive proceeds from the planned share sale of 5 percent of state oil company Aramco, also aims to increase total shareholder return to 4-5 percent from 3 percent.