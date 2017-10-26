FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf row holds back single currency plan - Bahrain cenbank
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in a day

Gulf row holds back single currency plan - Bahrain cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A row between Qatar and some other Gulf Arab states has paused progress to a single currency in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Bahrain’s central bank governor said on Thursday, adding he hoped work on the project would resume soon.

Governor Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj, who was speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh, also said he was committed to Bahrain’s exchange rate peg to the U.S. dollar because it eliminated risks.

GCC states have been discussing creating a single currency for years but economists see it as a distant prospect. The United Arab Emirates has pulled out of the project.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Andrew Torchia; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.