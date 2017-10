RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Jordan’s central bank governor Zaid Fariz said on Thursday the exchange peg has protected the economy and attracted investments.

The dinar currency is now pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Fariz was speaking at a major conference in Saudi Arabia to boost investment in an effort to help the kingdom reduce its reliance on oil exports. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Editing by Sylvia Westall)