Saudi energy minister says flexible, options open on OPEC pact
October 24, 2017 / 8:39 AM / in a day

Saudi energy minister says flexible, options open on OPEC pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih said on Tuesday that there was flexibility and options were open on an OPEC-led supply cut agreement.

Falih, who holds the rotating presidency of OPEC, said monitoring was underway on the compliance level but he was satisfied and focused on everyone working together.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a major investment conference in the capital Riyadh, Falih said there was a determination to do whatever it takes to bring oil inventories down to the five-year average but that some work remained to be done.

Reporting By Rania El Gamal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
