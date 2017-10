RIYADH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih said on Tuesday that oil investments had returned after an OPEC-led pact to cut supply and the recovery of the global economy.

Falih, who also holds the rotating presidency of OPEC, said there was consensus to continue until we reach targets to balance the market but shocks to the market by reducing more than needed should be avoided. (Reporting By Rania El Gamal)