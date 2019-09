FILE PHOTO: The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flutters in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has won a membership in the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday, according to the state news agency.

The board is responsible for making most of the policy of the IAEA. The board makes recommendations to the general conference on IAEA activities and budget.