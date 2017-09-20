TABLE-Saudi August consumer prices continue to drop y/y

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following August consumer price data on Wednesday, showing prices dropping year-on-year for the eighth consecutive month. There was no change on a month-on-month basis. In January, consumer prices dropped for the first time in over a decade. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 08/17 07/17 08/16 pct change month/month 0.0 0.1 -0.1 pct change year/year -0.1 -0.3 3.3 NOTE. Food and beverage prices fell 1.8 percent from a year earlier in August. Prices of housing and utilities dropped 0.5 percent, while transport costs fell 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)