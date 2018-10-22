Arm CEO pulls out of Saudi conference - source

(Reuters) - British chip designer Arm Holdings Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars has pulled out of the Saudi Arabia investment conference this week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

ARM's CEO Simon Segars delivers a speech at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Segars is the latest among several high-profile company executives to pull out of the conference amid mounting pressure on Riyadh over the disappearance and alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Arm Holdings was acquired by SoftBank Group in 2016 for $32 billion.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that SoftBank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure will not be attending the Saudi Arabia investment conference this week.

Softbank’s Vision Fund, nearly half of whose $93 billion in funding came from Saudi Arabia, acquired a 25 percent stake in Arm from SoftBank last year, among the fund’s largest deals to date.