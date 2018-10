RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman joked about allegations that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri was detained in the kingdom last year, saying he would leave after attending an investment conference.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

“Prime Minister Saad is staying in the kingdom for two days so I hope you don’t spread rumours that he was kidnapped,” he said during a panel discussion at the event.