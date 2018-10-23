FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 23, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi to sign deals worth $50 billion in oil, gas and infrastructure

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia started signing deals worth more than $50 billion in sectors including oil, gas and infrastructure at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Companies involved in the deals included Trafigura, Total, Hyundai, Norinco, Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes, state television said.

The deals include the establishment of a copper, zinc and lead smelter with Trafigura Group; an agreement to build an integrated petrochemical complex and downstream park in the second phase of the SATORP refinery, jointly held by Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Total; and investments in retail petrol stations also by Aramco and Total, a source familiar with the matter said.

Saudi Arabia’s transport minister signed a deal for the second phase of the Haramain high-speed railway with a Spanish consortium, state television al-Ekhbariya said on its twitter account.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Susan Fenton and Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.