SoftBank's Vision Fund says portfolio reached 65 companies so far

RIYADH (Reuters) - SoftBank’s Vision Fund has built up a portfolio of about 65 companies so far, managing partner Saleh Romeih said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The $93-billion Vision Fund has investments in companies including ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and shared-office space firm WeWork.

Romeih reiterated at an investment conference in Riyadh that the Vision Fund was planning to open an office in Saudi Arabia.

SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has cancelled a speaking engagement at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, a source close to the matter told Reuters.