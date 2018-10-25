U.S. to stay 'key part' of Saudi economy despite forum boycott: energy minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States will remain “a key part” of the Saudi economy despite a boycott of the Future Investment Initiative conference, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told Elekhbariya state-TV on Thursday.

A number of Western politicians and global business chiefs stayed away from Saudi Arabia’s premier investment event over the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which has sparked an international outcry.

“The U.S. will remain a key part of the Saudi economy because the interests that tie us are bigger than what is being weakened by the failed boycotting campaign of the conference,” he said.